Amy Macdonald and KT Tunstall to play at Sleep in the Park

The singers will perform for 10,000 people during a mass sleepout to raise money for the homeless.

Sleep in the Park: Amy Macdonald and KT Tunstall. PA

KT Tunstall and Amy Macdonald are set to perform for around 10,000 people spending the night outdoors in a mass sleepout to raise millions for the homeless.

The Scots singers will start the night in Aberdeen on Saturday before being taken by helicopter to gigs in the other participating cities - Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Organisers of Sleep in the Park hope to beat the £4m raised by last year's single event in Edinburgh, which had 8000 participants.

The cash goes towards tackling homelessness through housing projects and employment programmes, and supporting those on the streets with shelters and hot food and drink.

KT Tunstall, who released her latest album, Wax, in October, tweeted: "So glad to be taking part in @SocialBite #SleepInThePark on Saturday to raise a ton of money and awareness to help Scotland's homeless."

Comedian Fred MacAulay is hosting the Edinburgh event, with a performance by Lulu and a bedtime story from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh in West Princes Street Gardens.

Sleep in the Park: 8000 people took part last year. PA

Frightened Rabbit, whose lead singer Scott Hutchison died in May, will play at Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow.

Eddi Reader will headline Aberdeen's show in the Duthie Park, while Kyle Falconer will top the bill in Dundee's Slessor Gardens.

The event ends on Sunday at 6am.

'We want to build on this across the whole of Scotland.' Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of organiser Social Bite

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of organiser Social Bite, said: "We were completely blown away by the thousands of people who joined this movement and supported Sleep in the Park last year.

"We want to build on this across the whole of Scotland."

