New ScotRail timetable to deliver 'faster journeys'

The train operator also says that more seats and services will be available from Sunday.

ScotRail: New timetable launched on Sunday. SWNS

ScotRail are launching a new timetable that they say will deliver more seats, services and faster journeys from Sunday.

Customers planning to travel by train on December 9 are being asked to plan ahead and check their journey for any changes before they leave.

Likewise anyone making the morning commute to work on Monday should also take time to check beforehand.

The train operator say the changes will bring an increase of more than 100 services and provide more than 2,400 weekday passenger trains.

Additional services:

New half hourly Edinburgh to Glasgow service (via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston) using brand-new Hitachi class 385 trains.

Extended Edinburgh to Arbroath services, providing close to an hourly local service for Broughty Ferry, Monifieth, and Carnoustie.

New service between Aberdeen and Montrose, providing an hourly service at Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, and Portlethen.

Nine additional services between Inverness and Elgin, giving close to an hourly all-day service for Nairn, Forres and Elgin.

More than 65,000 extra seats, now delivering more than 605,000 seats each weekday on passenger trains.

Routes benefiting from more seats:

Aberdeen to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa and Dunblane.

Edinburgh to Dunblane.

Edinburgh to North Berwick.

Glasgow Central to Neilston.

Airdrie to Balloch.

ScotRail say that almost 100,000 additional seats each weekday will be provided and further timetable improvements will be delivered in May and December 2019.

Full details of all changes can be found on the ScotRail website.

ScotRail Alliance Managing Director Alex Hynes said: "The improvements we are making to our timetable from Sunday mean some trains may depart a few minutes earlier or later than they presently do.

"Commuters in particular should check before Monday morning comes around. "This is just the first phase of the work we are doing to deliver for our customers over the next year.

"The investment ScotRail and Network Rail is making to electrify more lines and introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers."

