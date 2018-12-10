'Historic' month as wind power meets 109% of energy demands

Wind production in November generated enough energy to power 6 million homes.

November has been hailed as a "historic month" for renewable energy after over 100% of Scotland's electricity demands were met by wind power for the first time.

Wind production last month broke previous records by generating enough to power nearly six million homes.

The total amount of energy produced was around 109% of the National Grid demand for the month, beating October's total of 97%, and WWF Scotland say the figures are "truly momentous".

Gina Hanrahan, Head of Policy at the wildlife charity said: "Wind power breaking through the magic 100% threshold is truly momentous. For months output has flirted around the 97% mark, so it's fantastic to reach this milestone.

"It's also worth noting that 20 out of 30 days wind production outstripped demand.

"Most of this is onshore wind, which we know is popular, cheap and effective. But the UK Government needs to allow it to compete with other technologies, by unlocking market access for onshore wind if it's to realise its full potential."

The best day for wind output was on November 28 when enough energy to power 9.5 million homes was produced.

And 28 out of the 30 days met over 100% oh household electricity requirements.

Alex Wilcox Brooke, Weather Energy Project Manager at Severn Wye Energy Agency said: "Scottish wind power generation breaking the 100% barrier in November is historic and serves as a timely reminder of the importance renewable energy now plays in the UK energy market."

