News Stand: Brexit crunch time, teacher mental health

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, December 10.

News Stand: The front pages across Scotland.

Daily Record: 'The beast in his element'

The Times: May to face leadership battle over Brexit deal

Press and Journal: Alcohol abuse is costing city £120m a year

The Scotsman: May told to 'send in diggers' to build Calais checkpoints

The Herald: Stress hits the mental health of one in two teachers

The Guardian: May in race to win over rebels amid clamour to call off vote

