News Stand: Brexit crunch time, teacher mental health
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, December 10.
Daily Record: 'The beast in his element'
The Times: May to face leadership battle over Brexit deal
Press and Journal: Alcohol abuse is costing city £120m a year
The Scotsman: May told to 'send in diggers' to build Calais checkpoints
The Herald: Stress hits the mental health of one in two teachers
The Guardian: May in race to win over rebels amid clamour to call off vote
