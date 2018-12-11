  • STV
  • MySTV

Helpline launched to tackle sexual explotation of children

STV

The hotline will enable people to report sexual abuse anonymously to charities and police.

Helpline: The hotline will help people report sexual exploitation of children.
Helpline: The hotline will help people report sexual exploitation of children. Andrew Rennie

A new hotline for reporting the sexual exploitation of children has been launched by Barnardo's Scotland and Crimestoppers.

The Nightwatch Hotline will enable people to anonymously pass on information to the charities and police if they suspect a child is being sexually abused - especially for people working in Scotland's night-time economy.

Barnardo's Scotland expressed concerns there was a gap between how night workers, such as taxi drivers, and the public would report the possible sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

The children's charity approached Crimestoppers for help in developing a way for workers that often come into contact with children and young people to be able to report incidents or concerns.

Daljeet Dagon, national programme manager for child sexual exploitation for Barnardo's Scotland, said: "Our Nightwatch Hotline will provide a safe and secure means for workers in the night-time economy and the public to share any worries or concerns they have.

"In addition, this line will also provide those working with children and the community a clear procedure for issues they feel they cannot raise directly within their own organisations.

"The night-time economy boasts a vast, vibrant and diverse workforce from bar staff and hoteliers to bus drivers and the emergency departments in hospitals.

"The staff who work within these different industries can, together, offer protection to the community as a whole by recognising the signs of child sexual exploitation (CSE) and simply passing on any suspicions they have through our Nightwatch Hotline."

Between April 1 and November 30 this year, Crimestoppers passed on 118 pieces of information to Police Scotland relating to suspected sexual offences against a child under the age of 16.

Crimestoppers' Scotland manager Angela Parker said: "Partnership working is crucial in helping to keep our streets safe and we are delighted to be working with Barnardo's Scotland in launching this new service to tackle CSE.

"Having passed on over 100 pieces of information to Police Scotland since April, this service will be vital in ensuring the public know they have an outlet to speak up about information or suspicions they might have on a young person being sexually exploited."

The Barnardo's Scotland Nightwatch Hotline can be contacted on 0800 389 0131.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.