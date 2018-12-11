News Stand: Mayday in Brussels, new stretch of AWPR opens
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, December 11.
Daily Record: 'Time to end this shambles'
The Herald: May goes begging to Brussels in bid to save Brexit deal
Press & Journal: Major section of AWPR to finally open tomorrow
The Scotsman: 'Mayday Mayday... abandon vote'
The Times: May pleads for help from Europe
The National: 'Cowardice. Shambolic. Disaster. Pathetic. Failure. Shameful. Incompetent. Clusterbourach.'
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.