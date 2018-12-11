ScotRail boss sorry for huge disruption to train services

Rail company under fire for delays, rising fares and axing free travel for children.

The managing director of ScotRail has apologised to passengers after several days of disruption on train services.

During the last week a significant number of cancellations and delays affected travel - much of it on the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

ScotRail also faced criticism for rising fares and scrapping free travel for schoolchildren.

The company said a dispute with the RMT union, leading to an overtime ban, was a factor in causing staff shortages.

On Monday, a new timetable came into operation across the network.

ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes told STV News: "Obviously we are sorry for any disruption customers have experienced.

"We've had a number of challenges - the late delivery of our Hitachi trains and the dispute we had with the RMT - confounded some of the preparation for our timetable.

"But I'm pleased to see that both of those issues are now resolved and customers can continue to benefit from the more seats, the more services and the faster journeys right across the country."

The introduction of the new Class 385 electric Hitachi trains has been a major part of ScotRail's plans for the future.

But on Monday, the first working day of the new schedule, just 79.3% of services met its performance measure.

That covers routes arriving within five minutes of the advertised time, having stopped at all scheduled stations.

The target is 92.27%.

ScotRail has faced criticism on several fronts.

What did passengers tell us?

We asked on social media for your experiences of travelling on trains in Scotland.

Here's a selection from the responses.

Samuel: "I travel to Edinburgh from Glasgow Monday to Friday each week and it costs me £400 a month with a railcard. And they want to put the prices up? They take advantage as they know the bus takes twice amount of time."

Kaz: "I commute daily from Newcraighall to Galashiels and back on the Borders Railway, very few cancellations and if there are it's due to Network Rail not ScotRail. Warm trains and friendly guards, well done ScotRail."

Dan: "I commute every day from Lockerbie to Glasgow. Trains are so unreliable, more often than not late into Glasgow or cancelled with very little alternative travel provided. I pay over £340 a month to commute and they're putting up the prices in January!"

Euan: "Really good, our trains are much improved. New carriages are great and way better than recent journeys to Manchester and in London. Only issue likely to be increasing numbers using trains as cities like Edinburgh grow and tourism numbers rise. Rail network also needs run by the Scottish Government."

Kenny: "ScotRail have no idea the damage they cause - and we have pay them to do it! Delays cause hundreds of people huge inconvenience. The problems they cause spread into people's education and work lives. Force them to reimburse 100% fare for delays - they'll get their act together."

