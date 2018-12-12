Cities get £15m funding to boost digital infrastructure

Cash will be spent on street lighting, waste and water management and public transport.

Technology: Street lights and waste management could be improved. © STV

A project to improve data and digital technology across Scotland's cities has received a further £15m in European funding.

The Scottish Cities Alliance's Smart Cities programme aims to make cities more attractive to potential investors and residents.

The programme has now received a total of £60m in funding.

The £15m will be used to improve technology and sustainability in infrastructure such as street lighting, waste and water management and public transport.

Trade minister Ivan McKee said: "The funding will enable the local authorities to strengthen their collaboration and bring even more cutting-edge technologies, like Open Data and Intelligent Street Lighting, to residents across Scotland.

"This £15m from the European Regional Development Fund for Smart Cities supports the Scottish Government's aim to remain open, connected and make a positive contribution internationally."

Alliance chairman and Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: "Taking seemingly ordinary things such as street lights, bins and public transport and transforming their possibilities through Smart technology means cleaner, safer streets and this Smart technology also boosts the sustainability of our cities.

"Sustainability is increasingly an important factor for investors when they are looking at locations and we are one of the only countries in the world to take all of our cities on the Smart journey together, sharing learning and best practice, which has meant we as a collective have been cited as a model of best practice on numerous occasions.

"This is a huge boost and will improve the quality of life for the people who live in Scotland's cities."

