News Stand: Rebels set to oust May, pony slashed by 'thug'
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, December 12.
Daily Record: Police Brexit warning 'cop a load of this'
The Times: May puts on brave face as Tories prepare fatal blow
Edinburgh Evening News: New mum 'bleeds to death after getting lost in ERI'
The Herald: Rebels set to trigger vote on ousting May
Press and Journal: Outrage after 'thug slashes helpless pony'
The National: May 'on brink of leader contest'
