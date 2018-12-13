Missing mum and daughter 'may have travelled to Scotland'

Sian Duili, 47, and eight-year-old Aisha were last seen at home in Wales on Tuesday.

Missing: Sian Duili and daughter Aisha. South Wales Police

A missing mother and her eight-year-old daughter may have travelled to Scotland, police said.

Sian Duili, 47, and daughter Aisha were last seen in Barry, South Wales, on Tuesday.

South Wales Police said concerns are growing for their welfare and officers are appealing to the public to help track them down.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is believed that they have travelled to the Cumbria area, north of England, and then into Scotland.

"Sian has links to the Newcastle and Swindon areas."

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should contact 101, quoting reference 1800467620.

