Scotland braced for snow and sleet as temperatures drop

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for the majority of the country.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5979044920001-snow-and-sleet-to-hit-scotland-as-temperatures-plummet.jpg" />

Scotland is braced for sleet and snow this week as temperatures are set to plummet.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for the majority of the country with a possibility of blizzards in areas including the Highlands.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "All this week we've been sitting right in the battleground between warmer air to the west of us and colder air to the east.

"These two air masses have had a bit of a stand off, but they're now finally on the move.

"This weekend we'll see a transition to milder conditions, but during this process a spell of heavy snow is possible in some areas."

Rain will move into western parts of the country late on Friday, with this falling as sleet and snow as it moves inland, especially over higher ground.

The weather is expected to turn worse on Saturday with heavy rain moving in, with most areas likely to see a spell of snow.

At low levels this will be a transient event with snow turning to rain eventually, but up to 2cm is possible in some spots, with a risk of up to 5cm in some areas of the Central Lowlands.

During this transition to milder conditions, freezing rain is also a hazard.

On hills this will fall mainly as snow with 10-20cm settling in some areas and as much as 40cm on the country's highest mountains.

The snow will be accompanied by a strong wind giving blizzard conditions, drifting of snow and a very significant wind chill.

Sean added: "I would advise people to stay away from our hills and mountains on Saturday because conditions could deteriorate very quickly and be severe.

"Drivers can also expect snow gate closures during Saturday and into Sunday on higher routes across the Highlands."

This system will clear away during Sunday to leave behind drier weather, although it will still be windy. Snow and sleet will still be possible in the north east until later in the day.

Sean said: "Temperatures on Saturday will be just a few degrees above freezing on lower ground and below freezing on the hills, but the mercury will climb to 10C by Tuesday as the milder air moves in."

