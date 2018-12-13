  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland braced for snow and sleet as temperatures drop

Sean Batty Sean Batty Rachel Guy

Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for the majority of the country.

Scotland is braced for sleet and snow this week as temperatures are set to plummet.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for the majority of the country with a possibility of blizzards in areas including the Highlands.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "All this week we've been sitting right in the battleground between warmer air to the west of us and colder air to the east.

"These two air masses have had a bit of a stand off, but they're now finally on the move.

"This weekend we'll see a transition to milder conditions, but during this process a spell of heavy snow is possible in some areas."

Rain will move into western parts of the country late on Friday, with this falling as sleet and snow as it moves inland, especially over higher ground.

The weather is expected to turn worse on Saturday with heavy rain moving in, with most areas likely to see a spell of snow.

'This weekend we'll see a transition to milder conditions, but during this process a spell of heavy snow is possible in some areas.'
Sean Batty

At low levels this will be a transient event with snow turning to rain eventually, but up to 2cm is possible in some spots, with a risk of up to 5cm in some areas of the Central Lowlands.

During this transition to milder conditions, freezing rain is also a hazard.

On hills this will fall mainly as snow with 10-20cm settling in some areas and as much as 40cm on the country's highest mountains.

The snow will be accompanied by a strong wind giving blizzard conditions, drifting of snow and a very significant wind chill.

Sean added: "I would advise people to stay away from our hills and mountains on Saturday because conditions could deteriorate very quickly and be severe.

"Drivers can also expect snow gate closures during Saturday and into Sunday on higher routes across the Highlands."

This system will clear away during Sunday to leave behind drier weather, although it will still be windy. Snow and sleet will still be possible in the north east until later in the day.

Sean said: "Temperatures on Saturday will be just a few degrees above freezing on lower ground and below freezing on the hills, but the mercury will climb to 10C by Tuesday as the milder air moves in."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.