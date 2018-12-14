  • STV
Scottish ski centre gets first avalanche rescue dog

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Eight-year-old Bodie is on standby at Glenshee to help any avalanche victims this winter.

A Scottish ski centre has become one of the first in the UK to take on a full-time avalanche rescue dog.

Collie-cross Bodie is about to embark on her first winter season in her new role alongside her owner Kate Hunter.

It's a remarkable achievement for the pair of them, given Bodie was already seven years old when she began her training.

"Her nose is worth a million transceivers sometimes," says Kate.

"It's just incredible. When she gets to the body or article, she indicates by barking to tell me that there's something there."

Bodie passed her novice exams in March this year with SARDA, Scotland's Avalanche Rescue Dog Association.

Their dedicated team of volunteers with their dogs take on challenging call-outs at any time of the day or night to save people's lives on the mountains.

Bodie has now joined their ranks as the first SARDA Scotland trained BASP (British Association of Ski Patrollers) avalanche dog to be working this season.

Another dog, Jura, had done the training with her, but is now based in Norway.

Kate and Bodie's presence at Glenshee could prove vital.

More than 200 avalanches were recorded across Scotland last winter.

Rescue dog: Bodie is on standby for the winter season.
Rescue dog: Bodie is on standby for the winter season.

Scotland's avalanche reporting season officially launches on December 14. The service of volunteers assess Scotland's main mountain areas and provide updates on potential avalanche conditions.

"We have a very Arctic environment, certainly as you get higher," says Mark Diggins, co-ordinator of the Scottish Avalanche Information Service.

"Winter in the mountains, it's pretty much here to stay from when the first snows arrive."

The avalanche information service provides daily updates for our six main mountain areas.

Their advice is to check their updates daily before attempting to head out to any of their areas.

Bodie and Kate will be based at Glenshee Ski Centre ready to support anyone who runs into trouble.

"It's like first aid, you train and train and train and hope you never have to use them," says Kate.

"But if I can find someone quicker with her as part of the team, then great."

An avalanche was photographed in Braemar earlier this week.
An avalanche was photographed in Braemar earlier this week.

For more information on how to stay safe this winter please visit the Scottish Avalanche Information Service website.

