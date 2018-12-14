News Stand: Scandal of rise in UK homeless, new tax gap
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, December 14.
Daily Record: 'I told bosses I was raped by a colleague... They sacked me'
The Times Scotland: Tories face lasting split over Brexit, MPs warn
The Press and Journal: Cancer toddler's dad forced to pay for hospital trips
Metro Scotland: Scandal of rise in UK homeless
The Herald: New tax gap 'will make the middle class spurn promotion'
The National: 'UK used legal delay to grab powers from Scotland'
