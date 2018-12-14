  • STV
Nearly 30 Scots children referred to anti-terror group

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Total of 104 people in Scotland known to be at risk from radicalisation and extremism.

Extremism: Anti-terror police.
Extremism: Anti-terror police. PA

The number of children feared to be at risk of radicalisation and extremism in Scotland more than trebled in the space of 12 months.

Police figures show that 28 of the 104 people referred to anti-terrorism organisation Prevent in 2017/18 were under the age of 15.

The total is up from eight in the same period for the previous year.

Under 15s were the second most common age group deemed to be at the risk of extremism after 15-20s.

Prevent was set up to "stop people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism", Police Scotland said.

In Numbers

  • 104 people in Scotland referred to anti-terror organisation Prevent in 2017/18
  • 28 of those were under 15
  • 34 were aged between 15-20-year-old
  • 25 aged between 21-30
  • 17 aged 31 and over
  • 40 referrals from schools, universities and colleges
  • 7 reported by family and friends
  • 38 feared to be at risk of international extremism
  • 23 reported over "extreme right-wing" concerns
  • 96 of the referrals were men
  • 8 women were also reported

According to the figures released by Police Scotland, most referrals came from schools, universities and colleges with local authorities, health services and police also reporting people to Prevent.

Seven were reported by friends and family.

From the 104 referrals, 38 were feared to be at risk of international extremism with 23 reported over extreme right-wing concerns.

The report also acknowledged a rise in "extreme right-wing groups" across the UK and stated an increased awareness among the public reflected the heightened number of concerns.

Men made up the majority of the referrals in Scotland at 96, with eight women also being reported.

In 35 of the cases it was found no further action was needed with 66 referrals were passed on to other agencies and three cases said to be "ongoing".

'Police Scotland has a robust process in place to assess referrals and ensures that all individuals referred, irrespective of age, are provided with the support and safeguarding appropriate to their circumstances'
ACC Steve Johnson

ACC Steve Johnson, lead for specialist crime and intelligence, said: "Police Scotland works closely with partners to increase the awareness of Prevent and to enhance the ability of professionals and the public to recognise vulnerabilities that can lead to radicalisation.

"The increase in referrals in 2017/18 is evidence of a growing understanding of Prevent and a confidence that the aims of the strategy deliver positive results.

"Police Scotland has a robust process in place to assess referrals and ensures that all individuals referred, irrespective of age, are provided with the support and safeguarding appropriate to their circumstances."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.