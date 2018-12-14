ScotRail train services cancelled due to staff shortages

Services cancelled between Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Cancellations: Staff shortages. PA

ScotRail customers are facing travel disruption across the country after trains were cancelled due to staff shortages.

The train company confirmed a number of services have been replaced with buses between Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh on Friday.

ScotRail said the lack of workers was a result of several factors including a crew members' strike action and the newly-introduced timetable.

Many passengers took to social media to complain about cancelled and altered trains.

One wrote: "@ScotRail so you decide to only allow one route to Gartcosh and this is the service I'm now getting and the next one is cancelled too and your station staff are about as useful as a chocolate teapot! Loving your new changes(!)"

Another said: "@ScotRail WHY is it almost every train from Dundee to Glasgow is always cancelled due to staff shortage? We should be getting notified if these happen to be cancelled!!!!"

One added: "Sitting on a v busy 14:54 @ScotRail train from EDB to TWD, only to be told, at 14:57, after the conductor had made a welcome announcement, that the train was cancelled due staff "staff shortage". Get your act together @ScotRail. #scotfail."

A spokesperson said: "A number of factors have led to cancellations - including trains in maintenance, the late arrival of the new Hitachi Class 385 and high-speed InterCity trains which impacted on our ability to train staff in time for the new timetable.

"This was exacerbated by the now-resolved RMT trade union rest day working dispute.

"This dispute was resolved on Wednesday, December 5, but we are still working hard to recover from these factors."

They added: "We're sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption today - the vast majority of our services have run, and we're working hard to improve that for tomorrow.

"Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more as a result of a cancellation is entitled compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.

"Just keep hold of your ticket and claim on our website or mobile app."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.