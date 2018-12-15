  • STV
  • MySTV

'Don't buy' alcohol-themed Christmas gifts for women

STV

Novelty items send out the 'wrong message', says a leading university professor.

Gifts: An expert has warned against buying boozy presents.
Gifts: An expert has warned against buying boozy presents. Pixabay

An expert on substance misuse wants people to think twice before handing over alcohol-themed novelty gifts to women at Christmas.

Professor Carol Emslie stressed the alcohol-related death rate for women in Scotland is higher than the rest of the UK.

She said products such as Christmas jumpers with the slogan GINgle Bells, gin candles, cushions that read Oh Come Let Us Adore Gin and t-shirts with the slogan Ho Ho Ho Pass the Prosecco all send out the wrong message.

Professor Emslie, who leads Glasgow Caledonian University substance use and misuse research group, has joined up with Alcohol Focus Scotland to launch social media campaign #dontpinkmydrink to target focused marketing of alcohol to women.

National Records for Scotland figures show there were 1235 alcohol-related deaths in 2017 - 854 were men and 381 were women.

Despite a significant drop in alcohol-related deaths since 2001, death rates are still higher in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK.

'Alcohol-related death rates for women in Scotland have come down but they are still worse than the rest of the UK. There is still a lot of work to be done'
Professor Carol Emslie

Professor Emslie said: "There's been a huge explosion in gimmicky alcohol-themed gifts for women this Christmas.

"Perhaps in the past we've ignored this but I urge everyone to think twice about buying these gifts this Christmas.

"They send out a worrying message about the normalisation of alcohol in Scottish society to our nearest and dearest.

"Alcohol-related death rates for women in Scotland have come down but they are still worse than the rest of the UK. There is still a lot of work to be done."

The campaign is aimed at "identifying and exposing examples of cynical marketing which seeks to link alcohol products to women's friendships, feminism and empowerment" and encourages people to post these on social media.

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said: "Whether we are shopping for cards, homeware or sportswear, nowhere is safe from gimmicky products that encourage us to reward ourselves with a drink or link alcohol with female friendships and empowerment.

"The campaign is a positive way for us to call out alcohol producers and retailers and tell them we won't endorse their products."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.