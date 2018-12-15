  • STV
Chaos as snow and ice causes multiple road crashes

Jenness Mitchell

A 'danger to life' warning was put in place as severe conditions were expected this weekend.

Warning:
Warning: BEAR Scotland / Pixabay

Freezing rain and plunging temperatures has caused multiple road traffic accidents on a Scottish motorway.

At 6.17pm on Saturday, Dumfries & Galloway police warned that several collisions have been reported on the M74 between Junction 15 Moffat and Junction 17 Lockerbie due to the freezing rain.

Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution if in the area.

The force also warned at 7.27pm that the A701 has been closed three miles south of Moffat due to another collision.

The temporary closure is to allow emergency services to work at the scene, with the conditions described as "very poor".

The country had been warned to expect treacherous traffic conditions and "danger to life".

An amber warning for snow is in place across Stirlingshire, Perthshire, parts of Aberdeenshire and the southern Highlands.

Traffic Scotland has advised that the A84 is currently impassable both ways north of Callander, Stirling, due to heavy snowfall.

The snowgates between the Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar on the A93 have also been closed due to the weather.

At around 4.05pm, a HGV got stuck in the snow just south of Glencoe on the A82.

BEAR Scotland, the provider of road operation and maintenance services throughout the country, posted a picture of a tractor ploughing its way through the snow on the A9 in the Highlands at Drumochter.

The company said 25 gritters will be out in force overnight across the north-east of the country.

Flooding also brought a lane on the M8 near Glasgow Airport to a close at 4.50pm. It was reopened at 4.57pm, however drivers were warned to watch out for the remaining surface water.

Ice is to also affect the central belt, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, and southern parts of Tayside and Fife until Sunday morning.

Police Scotland said people should only travel if they consider it necessary.

'Winter driving is a question of common sense and all drivers should ask themselves if they really need to travel when conditions are poor'
Police Scotland

A statement read: "Winter driving is a question of common sense and all drivers should ask themselves if they really need to travel when conditions are poor.

"No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and it may be worth making alternative arrangements such as delaying travel until conditions improve, or using public transport.

"If you are travelling on the roads you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes."

Saturday footfall across UK high streets was also said to be down by 9.1% by 3pm, with bad weather among the factors blamed for the disappointing turnout on what is usually expected to be one of the busiest shopping weekends before Christmas, retail intelligence firm Springboard reported.

