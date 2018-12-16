Thousands lose power as Storm Deirdre batters Scotland

More than 1500 homes in Moray, Aberdeenshire and Tayside lost power due to the gales.

Thousands of homes lost power and travel chaos was caused as high winds, snow and freezing rain battered Scotland.

More than 1500 homes in Moray, Aberdeenshire and Tayside lost power due to the gales while failures also affected Haddington, Dunbar, Kelso and Jedburgh.

Between 40 to 50cm of snow fell in the central highlands while several crashes also occurred across the country.

Police in Dumfries said multiple collisions were caused on the M74 between junction 15 Moffat and 17 Lockerbie.

The A701 near Moffat was also shut due to a crash while heavy snow caused major delays on the A9 between Perth and Aviemore.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said the weather will ease on Sunday leading to higher temperatures later in the week.

He said: "The weather will be much quieter on Sunday, but it will stay quite windy.

"Next week milder conditions finally move in, with temperatures hitting double figures for most of the country by Tuesday."

Transport Minister Michael Matheson said delays and cancellations on public transport were still possible.

He said: "I would encourage people in the affected areas to consider whether they need to make their journey.

"If they do, they should expect disruption.

"Drivers should plan their routes, leave plenty of time, follow Police Scotland travel advice and drive to the conditions."

The snowgates between the Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar on the A93 have also been closed due to the weather.

