News Stand: May urged to let MPs take control of Brexit
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, December 17.
The Times: May urged to let MPs take control of Brexit
Daily Record: Race against time to catch killers on the run
The Herald: Extra £32k for Tayside boss was 'good value for money'
Edinburgh Evening News: Outcry as mini-Murrayfield plan passed in private
The Guardian: New EU vote 'would break faith with the people' - May
Press and Journal: Students' fury at 'silence' on sexual assaults
