News Stand: May urged to let MPs take control of Brexit

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, December 17.

Papers: All the front pages from around the country.

The Times: May urged to let MPs take control of Brexit

Daily Record: Race against time to catch killers on the run

The Herald: Extra £32k for Tayside boss was 'good value for money'

Edinburgh Evening News: Outcry as mini-Murrayfield plan passed in private

The Guardian: New EU vote 'would break faith with the people' - May

The Guardian

Press and Journal: Students' fury at 'silence' on sexual assaults

The Press and Journal

