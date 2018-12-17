Travel chaos as ScotRail cancels more than 80 trains

Services between Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Perth have been disrupted on Monday morning.

Cancellations: More than 80 trains affected. SWNS

Commuters are facing travel chaos after ScotRail cancelled more than 80 trains.

Services running between Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Perth have been affected by a signalling fault on Monday morning.

Staff shortages have also led to further cancellations across the country throughout the day.

Replacement buses have been put in place for rail users.

The rail firm tweeted: "@NetworkRailSCOT have informed us of a fault with the signalling system at Perth.

"Services between Glasgow Queen Street & Perth, Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh will be cancelled, delayed or revised."

Many commuters took to social media to vent their frustration.

One wrote: "Well-played @scotrail ten cancellations this morning alone.

"Yet another delay on service from Kirkcaldy.

"Two trains cancelled and the prospect of an overcrowded train in 20 minutes. Not nearly good enough @MathesonMichael."

Another added: "@ScotRail this is the 2nd Monday in a row since the new timetable came into use that the 9.00 from Arbroath to Aberdeen has been cancelled due to crew shortage well thanks to you I will be late for work yet AGAIN making my work with a crew short I'm raging."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.