News Stand: Theresa May dares Corbyn to oust government
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, December 18.
Daily Record: Corbyn in for the kill
The Scotsman: Defiant May dares Labour to try to oust government
The National: 'Shoddy stunt' by Corbyn lets May off hook
The Press and Journal: Christmas show of recovery for former city drug addicts
The Herald: No end to rail chaos in sight as 100 trains cancelled
The Times: May dares Corbyn to call vote of no confidence
