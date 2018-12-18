Public warned to keep away from escaped prisoner

Jake Griffin is feared to have fled to Scotland after being released through a ten-year sentence.

Jake Griffin: He allegedly breached his license.

A man who is on the run from prison after holding a woman at knifepoint with a ten inch blade is feared to have fled to Scotland.

The public have been warned not to approach Jake Griffin, who is missing from St Leonards in Sussex.

The 29-year-old alleged breached his licence after being released through a ten-year sentence for robbery and having an offensive weapon.

Officers want to recall him to prison while it's also feared he may have fled to Spain.

A £1000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Griffin was jailed for robbing a shop and holding a female member of staff with a kitchen knife.

He then threatened to cut a shopkeepers throat with a screwdriver during another raid at a shop.

Griffin is white, 5ft 6in, slim, has brown hair and a 3in scar on his face.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said: "We are still very keen to catch up with Jake Griffin and would be eager to hear from anyone who has information on his whereabouts which leads to his arrest.

"Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked not to approach him but to contact police on 999 or 101.

