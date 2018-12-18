  • STV
Jack and Olivia top Scots baby names for third year

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

National Records of Scotland revealed the top 100 boys and girls names in 2018.

Names: Jack and Olivia remain popular.
Names: Jack and Olivia remain popular. PA

Jack and Olivia have been revealed as the top baby names in Scotland for the third year running.

It's the 11th consecutive year Jack has been the most popular pick for baby boys.

A total of 395 boys were named Jack, while 413 girls were named Olivia over the past year.

In joint second place were James and Oliver, with 299 boys each given the monikers, while Emily remained in second place for girls for a second year, with 395 given the name.

Alexander and Harris remained popular choices, with both staying in the top ten in joint seventh.

Rory was the only new entrant into the top ten this year, while Harry fell to 12th place.

Isla, Sophie and Amelia stayed in the same position as last year for the girls, while Grace was the only new entry in the top ten and Charlotte fell to 11th place.

For boys, Alex, Callan, Elijah, Gabriel, Grayson, Louis, Luca, Lyle, Sebastian and Tommy all entered the top 100.

Ada, Aila, Amelie, Ariana, Bonnie, Cora, Darcy, Eden, Florence, Hope, Kayla, Lena, Myla, Piper, Quinn and Rowan were also new entrants into the top 100 for girls.

The National Statistics for Scotland released the figures on Tuesday, which detail the first names of children born up to December 1, 2018.

National Records of Scotland registered the births of 24,532 boys and 23,253 girls during this period.

In total, 3322 different boys' first forenames and 4130 different girls' first forenames were registered.

While 2085 boys and 2635 girls were given names that were unique to them.

Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Choosing the name of your baby is incredibly important, in most cases their name will stay with them for the rest of their lives. 

"It is always fun to see the names parents around the country are choosing and how it varies year to year. 

"We are seeing more unique names in the rankings, showing us that parents put a lot of thought into choosing exactly the right names for their babies."

Top ten boys names

  1. Jack
  2. James - joint
  3. Oliver - joint
  4. Logan
  5. Lewis
  6. Leo
  7. Alexander - joint
  8. Harris - joint
  9. Rory
  10. Noah

Top ten girls names

  1. Olivia
  2. Emily
  3. Isla
  4. Sophie
  5. Amelia
  6. Ella
  7. Ava
  8. Grace
  9. Aria
  10. Jessica

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.