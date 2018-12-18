Biggest ever Kiltwalk raises £5m for Scottish charities

Scotland manager Alex McLeish joined Sir Tom Hunter to hand over the cheque.

Cheque: McLeish and Hunter present the £5m. Kiltwalk

Kiltwalk 2018 has raised a record-breaking £5m for Scottish charities after its biggest year ever.

Scotland football manager Alex McLeish joined Sir Tom Hunter to announce the amount raised by those who took part in this year's events.

More than 20,000 walkers, including celebrities such as reality star Georgia Toffollo and STV Weather presenter Sean Batty, took part in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

A total of £3.6m was raised across all four events with a further £1.4m (40%) donated by Sir Tom and The Hunter Foundation.

The amount raised, an increase of 42% from 2017, will be split between 1156 charities, including the STV Children's Appeal.

Alongside Sir Tom and McLeish at the cheque handover was four-year-old Lucy Hunter from Uddingston, who was born with heart problems but is now flourishing thanks to support from Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

"This just shows how generous Scots are. What fantastic news for Scottish charities just in time for Christmas." Scotland manager Alex McLeish.

Sir Tom said: "20,082 walkers, 1156 amazing charities benefiting from an incredible £5m of funding - Kiltwalk is on the march.

"The statistics, whilst amazing, don't scratch the surface of the impact on those most in need.

"If anyone typifies the character, humility and sheer determination of our walkers it's Joanna Lamb from Edinburgh.

"Joanna is an incredible young woman with terminal cancer walking to support fellow cancer sufferers and It's Good 2 Give; powerful and emotional; truly amazing.

"As 2019 approaches I'd like to thank our walkers, Kilties, sponsors and everyone that supports the Kiltwalk as we step out once again to make a difference to those most in need - thank you from the bottom of my heart."

McLeish said: "This just shows how generous Scots are. What fantastic news for Scottish charities just in time for Christmas.

"Well done to the Kiltwalkers who helped raise such an incredible amount for those who need it most.

"I hope every Scottish Football fan will pitch in and get behind the effort next year to make sure the Kiltwalk breaks records once again in 2019. "

Main sponsor Arnold Clark joined Sir Tom in repeating a fundraising pledge of awarding one walker from each event with a new car.

Next year's Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk events will take place in Glasgow on April 28, Aberdeen on June 2, Dundee on August 18 and Edinburgh on September 18.

