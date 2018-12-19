News Stand: Big Brother murder, cancer waiting list times
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, December 19.
Today's Daily Record: Big Brother murder.
The Herald: Waiting list times for cancer are the worst on record.
The National: Ian Blackford told to "go back to Skye".
The Times (Scotland): May ditches key pledges to prepare for no deal.
The Press & Journal: Three arrested over care home abuse claims.
The Courier: Tragic Dean's final hours with friends.
