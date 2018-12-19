EU fishing deal 'less than Scottish vessels hoped for'

Agreement reached in Brussels protects the west of the country from overfishing.

A European fisheries deal has been reached. On Assignment/ ITV

A European fisheries deal has been described as "less than what was hoped" for Scottish vessels.

The agreement will see an increase in catch for monkfish, haddock and hake.

However, some stocks will be reduced but the Scottish Government says it believes the deal will reduce the risk of 'choke species' and ensure 'year-long' fishing for Scottish vessels.

That was a particular concern for areas of the west coast and could have seen some of the Scottish fleet shut down for parts of the year.

It's the final deal before a ban on discarding comes into force from January 1.

Bertie Armstrong, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, said: "The talks have been difficult, as they always are, with the additional element this year of politics related to Brexit.

"For the Scottish industry, the central issue has been the inclusion of measures to limit the risk of 'chokes' by swapping between member states.

"In the end, it is clear that our best interests can only be put first when we have left the CFP and are able to decide who catches what, where and when in UK waters."

Scottish Fisheries Secretary Fergus Ewing was part of the UK delegation.

He said: "I'm sure that many within our fishing industry will share my disappointment at some of the outcomes agreed, but recognise that the Scottish Government made the best of a bad situation, and is returning with something close to the best possible deal that could realistically be secured.

"We had always suspected that this would be a particularly difficult council, and so it proved to be."

Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers Association, said: "The dynamics of negotiations this year were always going to be complicated given full introduction of the landings obligation and the fact that this is our last fisheries council as a fully-fledged Member State.

"The outcome is less than what we hoped but as much as was possible under the circumstances.

"The important outcome is that our fleets should now be able to fully utilise the opportunities available to them in 2019".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.