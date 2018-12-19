Toilet charges scrapped at Glasgow and Edinburgh stations

Facilities at Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley will be free to use from April.

Glasgow Central: Toilet charged axed.

Toilet charges at major train stations in Glasgow and Edinburgh are to be scrapped next year.

The fees will be axed at Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley from April.

Passengers are currently forced to pay up to 50p to use the toilets.

Network Rail, which manages both stations, said it wanted to make stations more "friendly and accessible".

It scrapped charges at other stations, including those in Liverpool and Manchester, on Monday.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "As part of drive to make our stations more friendly, accessible and open to the people who use them every day, we are making the toilets free from April.

"This is part of a series of improvements we've been making, including the introduction of water fountains, more help points, massive investments into station facilities and improvements for disabled station users."

