Blaze devastates historic golf club and home in Argyll

Machrihanish Golf Club near Campeltown, went up in flames around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze which has devastated a historic golf club in Argyll and Bute.

Machrihanish Golf Club, near Campbeltown, said the fire has ripped through the entire clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 1.30pm on Wednesday and crews were still there at 8pm.

There were no reports of any injuries, however the club steward and his family are understood to have lost their home in the blaze.

The club thanked firefighters and all those who helped as the incident unfolded.

In a post on Facebook the club said: "As many will be aware, absolute devastation has hit Machrihanish Golf Club today. A fire has ripped through the entire Clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

"Firefighters have been working tirelessly from lunchtime today to try and contain the fire but unfortunately, despite every effort, they have been unable to save the building.

"We at Machrihanish Golf Club would like to express a sincere thank you to all who have helped and provided their support to the Club today, from those who helped to remove as much memorabilia as they possibly could from the lounge early on to all the offers of help and support received.

"We would like to express a particular thank you to the hard work of the firefighters, the Ugadale Hotel and the local Co-op for supplying food and refreshments to the firefighters throughout the afternoon and evening.

"Our thoughts are with all Club Members at this sad time with our heartfelt, special thoughts going to Iain, our Club Steward and his family who have very sadly lost their home."

At the height of the incident five fire appliances were at the scene.

Machrihanish Golf Club was formed in 1876 and the Championship Course has become known for its first hole which requires players to hit a ball over the sea.

