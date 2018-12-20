News stand: Fraudster jailed, Corbyn under fire over attack
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, December 20.
Today's Daily Record: Scotland's sickest fraudster.
The Herald: Febrile, furious, farcical.
The National: Nicola Sturgeon brands UK's new migration policy an 'act of vandalism'.
The Times (Scotland): Corbyn under fire over 'sexist' attack on May.
The Press & Journal: Universities to publish staff 'golden goodbyes'.
The Guardian: May will be 'forced to back down' over migrant curbs.
