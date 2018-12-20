  • STV
Scots passengers affected as drones close Gatwick runway

Jenness Mitchell

Flights in and out of the UK’s second busiest airport have been cancelled.

Gatwick: The drones have caused delays and cancellations. Thomas Hornall/PA

Thousands of Scottish passengers are facing flight chaos after the runway at Gatwick Airport was closed due to drones being flown nearby.

Flights in and out of the UK's second busiest airport were suspended at about 9pm on Wednesday after two of the devices were seen near the West Sussex airfield.

It reopened at about 3am on Thursday, but was shut again within 45 minutes after a further sighting of drones and remains closed amidst a police investigation.

Morning flights from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow were cancelled on Thursday, while passengers travelling from Gatwick to the Scottish airports have been advised to ask their airline for further information.

Any inbound flights are being diverted to a range of UK airports, as well as Amsterdam and Paris.

Around 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night. A Gatwick spokesman said 110,000 passengers were due to either take off or land at the airport on Thursday.

'The police have 20 units out looking for the operator of that drone, and once they find them, they will bring them to justice, which is five years' imprisonment for endangering an aircraft'
Chris Woodroofe, Gatwick's chief operating officer

Chris Woodroofe, Gatwick's chief operating officer, blasted the "irresponsible" act.

He said: "The police have 20 units out looking for the operator of that drone, and once they find them, they will bring them to justice, which is five years' imprisonment for endangering an aircraft.

"We also have the helicopter up in the air but the police advice is that it would be dangerous to seek to shoot the drone down because of what may happen to the stray bullets.

"I'd like to apologise to all of the passengers who have been disrupted by this irresponsible act."

Tired: Many passengers were kept on their plane for several hours.
Tired: Many passengers were kept on their plane for several hours. @Christopher Lister/PA

Passengers have reported being stuck on planes for several hours while they waited to find out what was going on.

Others used coats and jackets as makeshift blankets after being stranded at the airport overnight.

A pregnant woman was seen sleeping on the floor, while passengers with infants spent the night in the "freezing" South Terminal.

On Thursday, a woman facing delays flying from Glasgow with a disabled traveller asked British Airwaves for assistance.

She tweeted: "Stuck at Glasgow meant to be flying to Gatwick with a connection to Orlando.

"Just been told our flight to London won't be leaving until half 10 instead of seven.

"Any idea where we go from here? Travelling with a disabled person so we can't stay in airport for 24 hours."

The airline responded that it intended to help if it could.

Roz Bell, who got stuck at Inverness Airport, tweeted that she hopes the police track down the culprits responsible.

Another woman claimed that her daughter faced missing her aunt's funeral due to the delays.

A Gatwick Airport spokeswoman stated that airlines were working to provide hotel accommodation or transport for those whose flights were diverted.

London North Eastern Railway has announced that passengers with cancelled flights to Edinburgh can use their tickets to travel home on its trains for free.

'We need to ensure people flying drones take responsibility for their actions and do so responsibly with the knowledge that if they endanger an aircraft they could face jail'
Dr Rob Hunter, British Airline Pilots' Association

Dr Rob Hunter, head of flight safety at the British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA), said: "The public needs to understand that drones are not just toys and could have catastrophic consequences if they collide with an aircraft.

"These drone sightings at Gatwick are further evidence that tougher laws and enforcement are required to keep drones clear of manned flights.

"That's why we need the registration and education process in force sooner rather than later, so people flouting the law can be caught and prosecuted.

"At the same time, BALPA is also calling for the Government to consider toughening the law to create a larger no-fly zone around airports.

"We need to ensure people flying drones take responsibility for their actions and do so responsibly with the knowledge that if they endanger an aircraft they could face jail."

Gatwick has advised anyone flying to or from the airport, or collecting someone, to check the status of their flight.

Drones: What does the law say?

All drone operators must abide by the 'Drone Code', which comes from the Air Navigation Order 2016. This rules that drones must:

  • Be used safely,
  • Be kept within visual range of the operator,
  • Be flown no higher than 120m,
  • Be kept at least 50m from persons or structures, and at least 150m from crowds or built-up areas (including not overflying these),
  • Be kept away from airports and airfield flight paths.

If you are flying as part of a commercial enterprise,you must seek permission from the Civil Aviation Authority. This will involve a test of your skill at the controls. A breach of the 2016 Order is a criminal offence.

