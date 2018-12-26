A vicious storm struck Scotland on December 26, 1998 causing widespread damage.

Do you remember the great Boxing Day storm of 1998?

A powerful storm struck Scotland on December 26, 1998 causing widespread damage across the country.

The run up to Christmas had been fairly unsettled with Christmas day itself being mild, wet and breezy.

But out in the Atlantic, an area of low pressure had deepened at an intense rate.

As it hit Ireland, forecasters at the time said it was the most rapid pressure drop ever recorded.

The storm named 'Hurricane Stephen' developed quickly and tracked rapidly northeast on the morning of the 26th.

By midnight it was over north east Scotland. Strathclyde Fire and Rescue took over 700 emergency calls.

Large parts of Scotland lost access to electricity, with some supplies not restored until the New Year.

Six electricity companies in Great Britain declared a systems emergency as a result of the damage.

Winds hit around 110mph at Prestwick Airport with speeds of 93mph recorded in Glasgow where a large part of St Stephen's Church's spire in Bath Street came crashing down.

The reactors at Hunterston B nuclear power station were also shut down when power was lost.

Severe winds and sea spray had disabled all four power lines to the site. The nuclear power station was forced to declare an emergency.

Emergency services were called to the plant on the Scottish west coast, south of Largs, as part of safety procedures for a "grade two" alert.

The most serious incidents are classified as grade seven.

The clean up after the storm lasted well into the New Year.

