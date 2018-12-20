Army called to tackle Gatwick Airport drone crisis

Thousands of Scottish passengers' flights cancelled due to ongoing standoff.

Gatwick: The airport runway has been shut since Wednesday night. PA

The Army has been called in to help find the operators of drones which have shut down Gatwick Airport and disrupted the travel plans of more than 110,000 people.

Thousands of Scottish passengers have faced flight chaos after the runway was closed on Wednesday night after two of the devices were seen near the West Sussex airfield.

It reopened at about 3am on Thursday, but was shut again within 45 minutes after a further sighting of drones and remains closed amidst a police investigation.

'Sussex Police have requested assistance and support from the armed forces, and we will be deploying the armed forces to give them the help that they need' Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson

An emergency Whitehall meeting is now being held in response to the crisis at the UK's second busiest airport.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "Sussex Police have requested assistance and support from the armed forces, and we will be deploying the armed forces to give them the help that they need."

Efforts to find the drones and whoever is operating them are becoming more and more desperate as flight cancellations continue to soar.

Police described the devices as "industrial" models and are treating the incident as "a deliberate act to disrupt the airport".

Some 110,000 people were due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights on Thursday. Around 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night.

Morning flights from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow were cancelled, while passengers travelling from Gatwick to the Scottish airports were advised to ask their airline for further information.

A Gatwick Airport spokeswoman stated that airlines were working to provide hotel accommodation or transport for those whose flights were diverted.

London North Eastern Railway also announced that passengers with cancelled flights to Edinburgh could use their tickets to travel home on its trains for free.

'The people who were involved should face the maximum possible custodial sentence for the damage they have done' Transport secretary Chris Grayling

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: "This is clearly a very serious ongoing incident in which substantial drones have been used to bring about the temporary closure of a major international airport.

"The people who were involved should face the maximum possible custodial sentence for the damage they have done.

"Government is doing everything it can to support Sussex Police."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.