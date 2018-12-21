News Stand: Little Lauren left to die, travel misery
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, December 21.
Today's Daily Record: Little Lauren starved, neglected and left to die in utter squalor.
The Herald: Give us the power to nationalise our railways.
The Scotsman: Christmas travel misery for 110,000 in drone chaos.
The Times (Scotland): Army called in as drones force Gatwick shutdown.
The Press & Journal: Another AWPR delay as public left in the dark.
The Courier: Killers jailed for brutal murder.
