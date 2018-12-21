Scots still face flight delays after Gatwick drone chaos

The runway reopened following disruption for a limited number of flights at 6am on Friday.

Gatwick: The runway reopened for a limited number of flights on Friday morning. PA

Thousands of Scottish passengers are still facing flight delays and cancellations following the drone disruption at Gatwick Airport.

The runway reopened at 6am on Friday for a limited number of services, however those flying to and from Scottish airports have been advised to check on the status of their flights.

WestJet passengers that expected to arrive from Glasgow at 11.15am are currently due to land at 5.35pm, while the British Airways service from Edinburgh at 1.40pm has been cancelled completely.

Departures to Glasgow Airport have been delayed from the morning to the afternoon, while services later on to Edinburgh are scheduled on time.

Military equipment is currently being used to stop any further interruption - with transport secretary Chris Grayling insisting passengers are safe despite the operator not being caught.

Police were engaged in a cat and mouse hunt for the perpetrator after the runway was closed on Wednesday night, but said "each time we believe we get close to the operator, the drone disappears".

Mr Grayling said there had been around 40 sightings of what were thought to be a "small number of drones" while the airport was closed.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling insisted passengers are safe. Victoria Jones/PA

He would not give details of what measures had been put in place, but said some of them were "military capabilities", adding: "There are a range of measures which are there today which should give passengers confidence that they are safe to fly."

More than 120,000 passengers were unable to either take off or land at the airport on Wednesday night and Thursday. A further 126,000 are due to travel on Friday.

The boss of Gatwick Airport has refused to rule out the possibility of future drone disruption once the military leave.

Gatwick chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe said there is currently no commercially available equipment he could put in place to neutralise the threat.

Speaking outside the airport on Friday morning, he apologised to passengers and said he hopes flights will be operating normally by Saturday.

"It's a criminal act, deliberate act," he said.

"This is an unprecedented issue. This isn't a Gatwick Airport issue. It's not even a UK issue. It's an international issue."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.