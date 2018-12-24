Calls for landlines to be installed in Scots prisons 

Think tank Reform Scotland believe the move will cut the risk of prisoners reoffending.

Connection: Reform Scotland claims maintaining family ties will cut the risk of reoffending.

Calls have been made for landline telephones to be put into Scottish prison cells to help with rehabilitation.

Reform Scotland claims maintaining close family ties can assist with cutting the risk of reoffending.

It has called for a pilot scheme to be introduced at Scottish prisons, pointing to similar initiatives south of the border as an example of where it has already been done.

Alison Payne, Reform Scotland's research director, said: "Evidence suggests that maintaining close family ties can help prevent reoffending.

"We know that the vast majority of offenders will be released from prison after a very short sentence and it is vital that those support networks are maintained.

"Allowing prisoners to have more regular contact to friends and family, as they do in England and Wales, can benefit not just the inmate, but their family as well.

She added: "Tomorrow is Christmas Day. In England, many prisoners will be able to call home from their cell, speaking to their children about what Santa has brought them and maintaining a relationship for when they are released.

"In Scotland, they will not be calling home for Christmas."

At present, Scottish prisoners can only access a telephone at certain times which are often in communal settings.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: "Prisoners have access to pin phones to keep in contact with their family and friends.

"We don't have any current plans to put phones in cells."