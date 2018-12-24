News Stand: Gatwick drone 'farce' and taxi murder probe
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday December 24.
Edinburgh Evening News: Kaiam boss partied with staff as firm hit rocks
The Press and Journal: Police get 100 tip-offs in taxi murder probe
Daily Record: Amazon's delivery regime drives workers to despair
The Times: Gatwick drone attack farce
Evening Times: 350,000 pupils to learn CPR
The Herald: 'Stop using doctors to plug winter rota gaps'
