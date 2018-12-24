Want to know where Santa is tonight? Keep track of him here

The NORAD Santa Tracker helps children around the world see where Father Christmas is.

Santa: Find out where the jolly old man is right now. Reuters

There are just a few hours left until the skies darken and Father Christmas flies with his magical reindeer to deliver gifts to children all around the world.

Across the country, children will be excitedly putting out carrots and mince pies for Santa and his reindeer - and perhaps a glass of milk or nip of whisky too.

Before the jolly fellow flies over the UK this evening, children and adults too can track Santa's 510,000,000 km route using the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD is a binational U.S. and Canadian Command charged with aerospace and maritime warning and aerospace control of North America as well as monitoring aerospace activity globally.

However, every year during the holidays, NORAD assumes the supplementary mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world.

The tradition began after a child called the Continental Air Defense Command after a department store mistakenly printed their number.

Sixty years on, NORAD still keeps an eye on Santa's whereabouts.

Father Christmas' first stop is usually the South Pacific, then New Zealand and Australia.

He flies over Japan, over to Asia, across to Africa then onto Western Europe, where he will deliver gifts between 9am and midnight - as long as children are asleep.

But don't worry if your little ones are too excited - he'll always pop back once they drift off.

Afterwards he will head across the Atlantic to Canada, the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.

