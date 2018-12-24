Temperatures to drop as low as -5C as fog covers Scotland

Police have issued a warning to drivers, with mist affecting regions including Tayside and Fife.

Temperatures are to drop as low as -5C while fog is blanketing parts of Scotland.

Police have issued a warning to drivers, with mist affecting regions including Tayside, Fife, south west Scotland, the Borders and Strathclyde.

Scotland TranServ said it had 32 gritters out in force on Monday as temperatures are set to drop to -5C in areas including Aberdeenshire.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Most of Scotland enjoyed a lovely, sunny Christmas Eve.

"However a few glens and the western Central Belt experienced foggy conditions and temperatures remained below freezing.

"Fog will remain in the Central Belt throughout the evening and will spread east towards Fife although this will lift.

"The clearest weather will be in the north and north-east of Scotland.

"Inland Moray, Aberdeenshire and Perthshire could drop as low as -5C."

On Christmas day, temperatures in some areas could rise by 9C.

Sean added: "By Christmas morning, most of the fog will have cleared however most of the country will be covered by cloud.

"The best of the sunshine will be in the north-east with milder air in parts of Glasgow and Renfrewshire seeing an uplift of 9C."

