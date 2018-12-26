  • STV
Household goods behind '70 fires a month' in Scotland

STV

Faulty white goods and domestic appliances were behind more than a quarter of the blazes.

Protect: The fire service offers home safety visits.
Protect: The fire service offers home safety visits. PA

An average of 70 fires a month in Scotland involved white goods and domestic appliances such as washing machines, tumble dryers and cookers according to new figures.

Statistics from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) show a total of 2504 fires between 2015 and 2017 involved white goods and household appliances.

Goods classified by the service as faulty were behind more than a quarter of these fires at 597.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine, whose party requested the figures under Freedom of Information, warned consumers to ensure they are buying genuine products in the Boxing Day sales.

Danger: Christine Jardine warned of the fire risk posed by faulty white goods.
Danger: Christine Jardine warned of the fire risk posed by faulty white goods. Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA

"These shocking figures expose the threat posed by faulty everyday appliances, from fridges to tumble dryers," she said.

"As the Boxing Day sales kick off, people looking to bag bargain white goods should be 100% sure that they are getting a genuine product and not a knock-off.

"Landlords also have a duty of care to their tenants, whether they are long term or short-term holiday lets, to conduct safety checks on a regular basis."

She said as the UK's safety regime for such products is largely derived from EU-wide legislation, the figures underline the importance of ensuring Brexit does not lead to an erosion of standards.

'We are particularly keen to support the most vulnerable to live safely at home'
David McGown, SFRS chief officer

David McGown, SFRS chief officer, said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is absolutely committed to reducing the occurrence of electrical fires in the home and keeping communities safe.

"Specialist fire investigation officers routinely investigate such incidents which may involve white goods, and monitor trends. We routinely share any intelligence with manufacturers, industry experts and partner organisations.

"The SFRS continues to work closely with Trading Standards and key safety groups, such as Electrical Safety First, to ensure that the general public are made aware of any emerging safety risks.

"This includes updating the information SFRS provide as part of our Home Fire Safety Visit Programme where we will visit residents and also check or install smoke detectors. We are particularly keen to support the most vulnerable to live safely at home.

"We would encourage the public to register their domestic appliances to ensure that they are kept up to date with product recall information and manufacturers safety advice."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service offer a range of guidance on fire safety and we would encourage people to consider requesting a free Home Fire Safety Visit to check or install smoke detectors and follow any advice they give."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.