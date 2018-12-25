Call to explore Scotland's top woods this Boxing Day

Start a new tradition with ‘mini explorations’ of woods near towns and cities.

Great outdoors: Go for a walk this Boxing Day.

A charity is encouraging families to start a new Christmas tradition by exploring Scotland's "urban woods" this Boxing Day.

The Woodland Trust, along with Arctic explorer and adventurer Dwayne Fields, want people to have a "woodland adventure" and "experience something new".

Mr Fields said: "I love woods in the winter. It's the perfect time to take in great lungfuls of fresh cold air, and set out over crisp frozen ground.

"So be brave this Boxing Day; venture out, experience something new and take time to appreciate the woods near you.

"There's a lot of woods near town and city centres - you just need to look for them."

Dumbarton: Land Craigs. Niall Benvie/The Woodland Trust/PA

The Woodland Trust owns more than 1,200 woodlands which are free to access and located all over the UK.

But they are not as remote as you might expect and the charity has named Lang Craigs, near Dumbarton, as one to visit.

A mixture of "sheltered glens, jagged outcrops and rugged moorland" makes the site ideal for wildlife spotters, keen hikers and casual ramblers alike.

