News Stand: Crime rise fears and male abuse charity needs cash
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, December 27.
Edinburgh Evening News: Crime rise fears over faulty street lights.
The Daily Record: Charity needs cash to support male domestic abuse victims.
The Scotsman: Pupils suffer as supply staff plug gaps in teaching rotas.
The Independent: Universities 'ignore' rise of students in sex work.
The Press & Journal: Lossie responds to rising threat from Russians.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.