ScotRail tests new GPS technology to track arrival times

System aims to ensure live information on display boards, apps and websites is correct.

ScotRail is one of five operators testing the technology. SWNS

ScotRail is to test new technology which aims to improve live train arrival and departure information.

The GPS-led location tracking system will be installed on services from next month.

Train locations are currently measured at fixed points, which are more than five miles apart in some places.

Chiltern, Grand Central, LNER and parts of Northern will also be among the first train firms in Britain to use the GPS technology.

This will reduce instances of trains incorrectly showing as "on time" on information boards, apps and websites when they are actually delayed, industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

GPS tracking which is accurate to a few metres is due to be delivered across the whole network by 2024.

One in seven trains across the UK were late in the past 12 months.

ScotRail has faced recent criticism for cancelled and delayed services.

RDG research found that passengers are most anxious when facing uncertainty, such as if they are unsure they will make a connection.

It also revealed that travellers get frustrated when information about their service is not delivered in a timely fashion.

RDG managing director of customer experience Jacqueline Starr said: "In 2019, technology will continue to transform the way we travel by train, as the railway introduces new innovations to provide more useful, up-to-date and personalised information at people's fingertips.

"We want to give customers more control over their journey than ever before and tackle the key points where they get frustrated, as the rail industry works to change and improve."

