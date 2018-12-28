News Stand: Migrants target Britain and workers devastated
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, December 28.
The Times: Cross-Channel migrants target 'soft touch' Britain.
The Herald: One in ten rejects a MSP from a different religion
The Press & Journal: Appeal as man dies after city high-rise incident.
Daily Record: 150 devastated staff redundant with no wages.
Edinburgh Evening News: Secrets of the dirty tricks department.
The Scotsman: ScotRail admits cancellations set to 'continue for weeks'.
