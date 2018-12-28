  • STV
Scientists, volunteers, police and footballer honoured

Dundee University professor and Rangers defender amongst those honoured.

Professor Mike Ferguson said he was 'thrilled'.
Professor Mike Ferguson said he was 'thrilled'. Dundee University

A number of Scots have been recognised by the Queen in the New Year's honours.

They include a volunteer with 40 years' service with the Red Cross and medical experts at universities in Glasgow and Dundee.

There was also an honour for Rangers' Northern Irish defender Gareth McAuley.

Here, we profile some of those looking forward to a trip to the palace.

Professor Mike Ferguson

Eminent life scientist Professor Mike Ferguson said he was "thrilled" to receive a knighthood.

Prof Ferguson, regius professor of life sciences at Dundee University, is knighted for services to science.

The university said Prof Ferguson helped build the Drug Discovery Unit in the university's School of Life Sciences.

He said: "I am thrilled to receive this great honour, but minded immediately that it recognises the efforts of many at the University of Dundee - my home for 30 years and an institution where collaboration and co-operation are truly valued, and where advancing knowledge into solutions is highly-prized.

"Together we have managed to build in Dundee a truly world-class environment for science, and I feel very privileged to have been able to contribute to that.

"I am particularly grateful to my life - and science - partner Dr Lucia Guther, and my family for support of every kind."

Six police officers

Two retired and one serving police officers have been awarded the Queen's Police Medal.

Retired Assistant Chief Constable Nelson Telfer, 55, Detective Superintendent Sara Buchanan, 48, and retired Police Constable Liam Fitzpatrick, 55, all received the prestigious accolade.

Three other officers were recognised with MBEs and a BEM.

Medal: Retired Assistant Chief Constable Nelson Telfer
Medal: Retired Assistant Chief Constable Nelson Telfer STV

Inspector Craig Rankine, 45, received an MBE for services to Law and Order and Young People, Superintendent Rosie Wright, 50, was awarded an MBE for services to Mental Health Issues and Constable Arthur McInnes, 56, gained a British Empire Medal for services to Law and Order in Falkirk.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: "These awards are recognition of the dedicated public service each recipient has given to communities across Scotland.

"They have each made considerable contributions to policing and I give them my deepest thanks and warmest congratulations."

Professor Colin Moffat

Prof Moffat has volunteered with the British Red Cross for 40 years said it was "humbling" to be recognised.

The 58-year-old, from Aberdeen, was awarded a British Empire Medal for voluntary service to the Red Cross in northern Scotland.

He began volunteering with the charity in 1978 after successfully completing a first aid course for his Duke of Edinburgh Award, and he even went on to meet his wife on a training day with the organisation in 1979.

Over the past four decades he has held a variety of posts within the Red Cross, including volunteer emergency response co-ordinator.

In that role he developed and implemented the local emergency response plan and led his team in responding to incidents including the Piper Alpha disaster, North Sea helicopter crashes with multiple fatalities, and the major Deeside flooding in 2015.

He said: "I love being part of the Red Cross family. There's a huge sense of camaraderie, being part of a team making a phenomenal difference locally and globally.

"It's a genuine privilege to be able to help people when they are most vulnerable."

Glasgow University trio

Professor Iain McInnes, the Muirhead professor of medicine and director of the Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, has been made a CBE for services to medicine.

Ann Allen, executive director of estates and commercial services at the university, is made an MBE for services to higher education.

Glasgow University: Trio honoured by the Queen.
Glasgow University: Trio honoured by the Queen. Glasgow University

Cathy Bell, former director of development and alumni, was also made an MBE for services to education and charity.

She said: "I am completely overwhelmed to have been recognised in this way, but this award is a greater recognition of the Glasgow family of world changers."

Maria Walker

The strategic director of Education Scotland has been rewarded with an OBE for her services to education.

Maria Walker, who took up the post in August this year, has held a variety of senior roles in education and community learning and development across Scotland.

Ms Walker said that she has had a "privileged" career working alongside others in the sector.

"It was a huge surprise and honour to be informed that I had been nominated," she said.

Rangers defender Gareth McAuley

Gareth McAuley has received an MBE for services to football in Northern Ireland.

The 39-year-old Rangers defender has represented his country 80 times despite only making his debut in 2005.

His club career has also seen him ply his trade for the likes of Leicester, Ipswich and West Brom.

Baroness Margaret Ford

STV chairman Baroness Margaret Ford has received an OBE for services to sport and business.

She has 20 years' experience of chairing public and private companies and remains the sole female chair of a listed company in Scotland.

Baroness Ford is chairman of STV.
Baroness Ford is chairman of STV. STV

The crossbencher has been a peer since 2006.

Baroness Ford said: "It's a real privilege to be honoured in this way. Particularly for my work in disability sport which has been a huge part of my life for many years."

