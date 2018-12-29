More than 10,000 Scots banned from roads for drink-driving

Since 2015 there have been 10,530 disqualifications for driving or attempting to drive above limit.

Drink-driving: More than 10,000 bans since 2015. © STV

More than 10,000 Scots have been handed road bans for drink driving in the past four years.

Since 2015 there have been 10,530 disqualifications for "driving or attempting to drive with alcohol level above limit", making it the most common reason for disqualifications.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats also revealed a total of 31,305 drivers received a ban between 2015 and October 2018.

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Mike Rumbles MSP said: "At this time of year with people rushing home for Christmas, the lure of party season or people travelling the next morning, some people will be tempted to chance that they are OK to drive. But drinking and driving is never an option.

'Every single one of those incidents has the potential to result in an accident or even a death.' Mike Rumbles MSP

"These figures show that thousands of drivers every year are being disqualified for drink driving.

"Every single one of those incidents has the potential to result in an accident or even a death.

"We want everyone to enjoy the festive season safely and responsibly, and that means never drinking and driving.

"If you're enjoying a drink this festive season, I urge you to call a taxi or ask a sober friend or family member to drive.

"The Scottish Government should redouble their efforts to work with venues and the alcohol industry to stamp out drink-driving."

