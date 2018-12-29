Rugby legend Doddie Weir says OBE tops off amazing year

The 48-year-old is among Scots recognised in the New Year's honours list.

Doddie Weir has said being recognised in the New Year's honours list has topped off an amazing year.

The rugby legend also thanked his campaigning team after being made an OBE for services to rugby, to MND research and to the community in the Scottish Borders.

The 48-year-old announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) and went on to found the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

He began his professional rugby career at Melrose RFC before going on to play for Scotland and the Newcastle Falcons.

Speaking to STV News Weir said: "It's been an absolute amazing year with where we are, what we've done and the awards we've been given but this tops it off with a great end to the year.

"But I feel a bit guilty on the back of that because it's really got to be dedicated to the team behind me."

The rugby star also indicated there will be a "party or two" to celebrate his achievement.

He added: "Well people who know me know I use any excuse to celebrate.

"So this is the perfect excuse to have a great celebration."

Weir said in a statement on Friday night: "I am humbled and honoured to be recognised in this way.

"To be awarded the OBE for services to rugby, research into MND and the Borders community is particularly special as all three are close to my heart.

"We, myself, Kathy, Hamish, Angus and Ben and those involved with the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, have received incredible support from the rugby community and the Borders folk since I shared my diagnosis with everyone in June 2017.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their ongoing kindness and generosity."

