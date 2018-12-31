News stand: Races trip ends in tragedy, Sturgeon's EU hope
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, December 31.
Daily Record - Blown off the road.
The National - Scotland wants you to stay.
The Press and Journal - City nightspots caught out by Ask for Angela.
The Herald - Sturgeon: Our arms remain open to the world.
The Guardian - Shortage of mental health care is putting children at risk, GPs warn.
The Times - Javid's deal on migrants is too weak, say Tories.
