How much will this week's ScotRail price hikes cost you?

Passengers and commuters face increased fares across Scotland from Wednesday morning.

Passengers are facing price hikes this week as ScotRail fares are set to increase by an average of 2.8%.

Many long-distance commuters will see the annual cost of getting to work increase starting from Wednesday.

Some fares on ScotRail trains will increase by 3.2% including anytime tickets and seasons tickets and off-peak fares will rise by 2.2%.

The rail operator said the increase was below the UK average of 3.1% and comes as the operator invests "millions of pounds to build the best railway Scotland has ever had".

Across the UK as a whole, the cost of many season tickets will increase by more than £100 next year as average fares go up 3.2%.

ScotRail said passengers will see improvements with electric trains and new timetables.

A spokesman said: "Eighty-five per cent of our revenue comes from fares set by the Scottish Government, which decides how much our customers pay.

"We are investing millions of pounds to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

"The introduction of brand new electric trains, and the first of our upgraded InterCity trains connecting Scotland's seven cities, means customers benefit from more comfortable journeys.

He added: "The new timetable improvements in early December will deliver another milestone and will mean faster journeys, more seats and more services for our customers."

Here's a look at how it will affect major Scottish routes:

Anytime season ticket

Glasgow to Edinburgh: £3956 - £4084

Glasgow to Aberdeen: £7932 - £8184

Glasgow to Dundee: £5448 - £5624

Glasgow to Inverness: £8784 - £9064

Glasgow to Stirling: £2160 - £2228

Edinburgh to Aberdeen: £7688 - £7936

Edinburgh to Dundee: £4312 - £4448

Edinburgh to Inverness: £8324 - £8592

Edinburgh to Stirling: £2484 - £2564

Aberdeen to Dundee: £4428 - £4568

Aberdeen to Inverness: £6496 - £6704

Aberdeen to Stirling: £6304 - £6504

Dundee to Inverness: £5848 - £6036

Dundee to Stirling: £3644 - 3760

Anytime day ticket (single)

Glasgow to Edinburgh: £14.40 - £14.90

Glasgow to Aberdeen: £41. 80 - £43.10

Glasgow to Dundee: £23.20 - £23.90

Glasgow to Inverness: £43.30 - £44.70

Glasgow to Stirling: £9.40 - £9.70

Edinburgh to Aberdeen: £36.70 - £37.90

Edinburgh to Dundee: £18.90 - £19.50

Edinburgh to Inverness: £57 - £58.80

Edinburgh to Stirling: £9.10 - £9.40

Aberdeen to Dundee: £20.90 - £21.60

Aberdeen to Inverness: £29.70 - £30.70

Aberdeen to Stirling: £34.40 - £35.50

Dundee to Inverness: £29.20 - £30.10

Dundee to Stirling: £15 - £15.50

Inverness to Stirling: £35.20 - £36.30

