Go-karting track changing lives for disabled racers

Accessible Karting provides sessions for those with mobility problems and support needs.

A go-karting track is giving people with limited mobility or additional support needs the chance to experience something they never thought would be possible.

Trained staff at Accessible Karting in Glasgow help them hit high speeds as they race around the track.

Customers get the whole arena to themselves for an hour, with speeds being controlled by supervisors.

We visited the track to meet speedster John and find out how go-karting has changed his life.

John, who is visually impaired, visits every week and uses a tandem kart alongside a member of staff.

At first, the 29-year-old didn't enjoy travelling at speed but has now learned to trust that he will be safe.

As well as racing, he stays for lunch and is even treated to his favourite music.

He said: "I was quite nervous at first but once I got my bearings it was ok.

"It's quite difficult for me to find things to do for myself because there's not many things out there for people who are blind."

He added: "I love it though, I should go on Top Gear or something."

Victoria Ross, who runs the sessions, said: "I've had people who have maybe just come in for a look the first time.

"The second time, maybe just have a lap around the track

"It doesn't need to be for the full 12 minutes."

She added: There's no disability and there's no restriction that I won't give a try.

