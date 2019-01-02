  • STV
  • MySTV

More than 30 Scots will go bankrupt every day, firm warns

STV

Forecasters predict stagnant wages and rising costs will take a high toll in 2019.

Insolvency: 12,000 Scots declared bankruptcy in 2018.
Insolvency: 12,000 Scots declared bankruptcy in 2018. PA

More than 30 Scots will go bankrupt every day in 2019, according to forecasts by an accountancy firm.

Last year, approximately 12,000 people in Scotland became insolvent, the highest level since 2013, French Duncan LLP estimated.

The firm says the figure could be even higher by the end of 2019, with rising household bills, food costs and stagnating wages contributing to an estimated 230 bankruptcies each week.

Eileen Blackburn, French Duncan's head of debt advice, said: "Although employment levels are extremely high, and many individuals will have the lowest mortgage interest of their life, it is clear that for thousands of Scots there is an underlying indebtedness which they are unable to address.

"They may have acquired this debt over a period of many years but cannot do anything but pay the monthly interest. Any slight change in their circumstances and they are quickly thrown into a financially precarious position."

Approximately 7000 of the personal insolvencies last year were protected trust deeds - a voluntary, government-backed form of repayment available in Scotland - which have increased by 21.1% in the last year.

"These are often described as debt solutions for individuals with assets and jobs, so it is an indication that long-term indebtedness occurs across society among people with homes, jobs and assets but are unable to meet punitive interest rates on historic debt," Ms Blackburn said.

Construction, retail and casual dining made up 41.6% of all business bankruptcies in the first three quarters of 2018, with Brexit uncertainty and the continued decline of high-street shopping claimed to increase the risk for firms in the year ahead.

Ms Blackburn added: "The concern is that we have both rising personal and corporate insolvencies at a time when the economy is relatively benign, personal and corporate lending is cheap, and unemployment is low.

"Under these circumstances you would expect insolvencies to be falling. That they are rising quite rapidly in both personal and corporate is a worry for the coming years as more Scottish individuals and firms will go bust."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.